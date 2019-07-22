Osinbajo distance self from RGA, ..interested states

National Economic Council will soon meet on the National Livestock Transformation Plan.

The NLTP was approved by NEC and the Federal Government last year. It is a voluntary programme, which is aimed at rehabilitating internally displaced persons and developing ranches in any willing state of the federation.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President, Mr Laolu Akande, in an interview on Saturday, said interested states and the Federal Government were still discussing the NLTP.

Giving an update on the NLTP, Akande said states and the Federal Government had yet to conclude talks on the funding of the programme

He said, “The stage the plan is now is that the Federal Government and the interested states are finalising a lot of issues, including funding.

“There is a plan that will commit the Federal Government to be part of the funding and some states as well. Very soon, these issues will be sorted out.

“There will be a meeting of NEC very soon to look at all these issues as consultations are going on. So, we can’t put a date to the take-off time really yet.”

NLTP would start fully after a minister of agriculture and rural development had been appointed.

Amidst controversies, Osinbajo had distanced himself from the Ruga programme, saying it was not part of the NLTP.

The Ruga project had generated controversies with some governors and socio-political groups, alleging that it was part of the moves by President Muhammadu Buhari to take over their land for his Fulani kinsmen

On Sunday, northern states were divided over the Ruga project.

While Benue and Taraba states rejected the project, Plateau and Kwara states said they were not involved in it.

Investigation showed that other states, including Zamfara, Niger, Gombe and Kano, were concluding plans for the implementation of the Ruga project. Also, Kogi State said although the Federal Government had suspended Ruga, it was ready for the project.

Zamfara State Governor, Yusuf Idris, said the state had earmarked 100 hectares of land in each of its three senatorial districts for Ruga.

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Uba Misilli, said the state had “over 200,000 hectares of land in 23 different locations across the state” for the Ruga project.

Niger State, the Secretary to the Niger State Government, Ahmed Matane, confirmed that the state would implement the Ruga project…the state had already provided over 40 hectares of land for a Ruga settlement, which would include schools and health centres.

On his part, Kogi State have reiterated our readiness to key into the programme.”

The Nasarawa State Government had, through Mr Yakubu Lamai, the Director-General, Strategic Communications and Press Affairs to Governor Abdullahi Sule, said the state was in support of the Ruga project.

But the Taraba State Government said the state did not have land for the project.