Otedola takes over Sadiq Daba’s medical bills

Frontline businessman Mr Femi Otedola has offered to foot the medical bill of ailing thespian, Mr Sadiq Daba.

In a statement in Lagos, Otedola said: “I heard about Mr. Sadiq Daba’s health condition when it was brought to my attention through an online news story I read two days ago.

“I was saddened to hear that he had taken ill again after overcoming his challenges from prostate cancer just two years ago.

“From the news report, I gathered that he was conveyed to the Emergency Unit of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) after being diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

“I must say that even though I don’t know Mr. Daba personally, he is a face I am familiar with through the old TV drama production, Cock Crow at Dawn, which I used to watch while growing up.“I was moved by a sense of nostalgia and concern when I read of his medical situation recently and decided to take over his medical bills. He has been visited and arrangements are being made to support him.

“In other climes, the likes of Sadiq Daba and other such actors who, more or less, paved the way for the entertainment industry and the Nollywood industry in Nigeria (which is touted as the third largest movie industry in the world) would be celebrated as icons and due recognition would be accorded to them.

“For me, taking care of Sadiq’s medical expenses is my little way of showing appreciation and gratitude for the good memories he created for me and others in the past.”