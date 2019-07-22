Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Rape Allegation against Fatoyibo: DIG ordered to takeover case

Younews Ng July 22, 2019 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 34 Views

IN A bid to ensure a speedy, thorough, fair and impartial investigation into the case of rape reported by Busola Dakolo against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Mohammed Adamu, inspector general of police, has ordered Michael Ogbizi, deputy inspector general of Police, DIG, in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, to immediately take-over the on-going investigations.

The DIG is also expected to take over the investigation of the complaint made by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo against the Dakolos in addition to providing a personal supervision to all facets of the investigation to ensure justice and fair-hearing to all the parties, with each case being treated purely on its merit.

In the same vein, the IGP has directed that the procedure which the police operatives adopted in serving Invitation Letters on Timi and Busola Dakolo on Saturday, July 20, be subjected to rigorous and discreet scrutiny to ascertain its conformity with police standard operating procedure and international best practices.

While enjoining the general public and the parties involved in the cases to remain calm and patient, the IGP assures of unalloyed police professionalism in the matter, a statement by Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer said.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Tinubu’s key note address & details @ at late Mrs. Funke Olakunrin’s valedictory service

Bola Ahmed Tinubu after delivering his key note address at the late Mrs. Funke Olakunrin’s ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.