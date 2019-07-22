Timi Dakolo hires Falana to write police, denies virginity & demands for money tales

Femi Falana & Falana chamber of Lawyers is sending letter to the police today..Monday July 22nd for clarity on the summons delivered on Saturday.

The chamber believes that the summon delievered on Saturday has some inconsistency that needs to be cleared before Timi and Busola can respond to it.

Speaking at the press conference in Lagos on Sunday, Timi revealed Busola told him about the rape incident last year. According to him, she had made several attempts to tell him about it but would stop until she summoned courage last year and opened up to him.

Timi said after Busola told him what happened, he was saddened that such a thing could happen to her in church. He then encouraged her to tell her story to the world no matter the repercussions. He vowed to be by his wife’s side all through this journey.

The singer raised concerns on the manner in which the letter of summons was delivered to him and his wife yesterday Saturday July 20th by the police. Timi maintained that what happened at his house yesterday was nothing but intimidation. He wondered why the policemen will send armed men to come invite him and his wife for questioning.

He alleged threat to his life and family since Busola spoke out her truth. According to him, strange people have shown up at his place unannounced at several times. He also said that some persons have also trailed himself and his wife whenever they go out.

He said his wife filed a petition against Fatoyinbo at the police station on June 27th, a day before the interview where she made the allegation was released.

He refuted claims that he is seeking financial gains with the rape saga. According to Timi, he is a singer who makes money from performances as well as collect royalties from some of his works. He also added that he writes songs for some foreign artistes and makes money from that.

Timi said there is a difference between a sin and a crime and that anyone who commits a crime must pay for it. He added that Nigerians have encourage the culture where victims of abuse are forced to keep quiet and carry the bargage to their matrimonial homes where they cannot even reveal such to their spouses.

Responding to the allegation that he had stated in a previous interview that he met Busola a virgin, Timi said he never made such a statement and finds it abnormal for him to sit with someone to discuss his wife’s sexual history.

Addressing a question on how Busola was doing, the father of three said no one can say exactly how she is feeling but that she is currently seeing a pschologist who she can bare her mind to.