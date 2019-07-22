Touching story of Ugboma, his poor background, set to win PZ award

Many are waiting with heart in mouth for providence to intervene ,if possible, to reward this lad,ugboma David Rex Ugboma, a student of Makun high school ,Sagamu, Ogun State, to win the highest prize at the PZ chemistry competition coming up on Tuesday, 30th July, next week.

Perharps, he need it more ..his story is touching…sheer brilliance and intelligence are what had taken him to this stage in life..

He didn’t know the four wall of school untill he was 8 years..the father a menial worker was doing the work of a teacher at home…As, it were, he was on high grade all through to secondary school.

He had lost an academic year to no money to pay school fees,years back..the school authority came to the rescue…

David ugboma is no new to laurels and award…most not back with money..For him to optimally utilise ,explore and properly horn his talents , he need all financial assistant from people of good will and notable minds.

The school authority believe in him to win this PZ award, and make a great future with your financial support.

Contact the editor..on 07061161177

The top 6 students will compete for the grand prize of N1m