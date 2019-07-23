Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Air Peace Issues statement on ‘forceful landing plane ‘ in Lagos

Younews Ng July 23, 2019 Business, Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 52 Views

An Air Peace flight from Port Harcourt airport had to make a forceful landing in Lagos..It was a catasrtophic accident averted !

The B737 aircraft dropped from about 20 feet into the Lagos airport runway causing substantial damage to the plane’s front wheel.

The forceful landing LED to burst front tyre.

As at the time of filing this report, the Accident Investigation Bureau are inspecting the accident.

AIB said in  a statement that

“While reports keep flying on social media that Air Peace aircraft crash landed today, It’s important to set the record straight. Pls the aircraft didn’t crashland….

Captian Ajibola noticed sudden weather changes when approaching Lagos and demanded to land on the International runway as it is longer and wider than the domestic runway.

After landing safely and rolling to the runway exit, the nose gear developed a problem and partial collapsed.

The crew notified the airport authorities who quickly ensured the safe disembarkation of the passengers via the passenger door.

The airline is currently being assisted by the various authorities to determine to cause of the incident.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Buhari sets 11, 000 MGW for electricity sector by 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Abuja challenged stakeholders in the electricity sector to improve supply ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.