Air Peace Issues statement on ‘forceful landing plane ‘ in Lagos

The B737 aircraft dropped from about 20 feet into the Lagos airport runway causing substantial damage to the plane’s front wheel.

The forceful landing LED to burst front tyre.

As at the time of filing this report, the Accident Investigation Bureau are inspecting the accident.

AIB said in a statement that

“While reports keep flying on social media that Air Peace aircraft crash landed today, It’s important to set the record straight. Pls the aircraft didn’t crashland….

Captian Ajibola noticed sudden weather changes when approaching Lagos and demanded to land on the International runway as it is longer and wider than the domestic runway.

After landing safely and rolling to the runway exit, the nose gear developed a problem and partial collapsed.

The crew notified the airport authorities who quickly ensured the safe disembarkation of the passengers via the passenger door.

The airline is currently being assisted by the various authorities to determine to cause of the incident.”