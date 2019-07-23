Mrs Funke Olakunri,was committed to mother earth on Monday, amidst tears from her family, friends, and well-wishers.

Olakunri, the third daughter of the nonagenarian Afenifere leader, was killed by some gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen along Ore-Shagamu expressway in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, some days ago,and has elicited mixed reaction across Nigeria and beyond

The St. David’s Cathedral Anglican Church, Akure, the Ondo State capital was full to the brim as dignitaries from all walks of life attended the funeral service for the deceased.

In his sermon, the bishop of the Akure Diocese of the Anglican Church, Simoen Borokini, lamented the rate of insecurity in the country, he said there was a need for the governments at all levels to be more proactive in the protection of lives and properties of the citizens.Led by Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu,Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and others were w Pa Reuben Fasoranti after Mrs Olakunri was interred in the church cemetery