Controversy over Ajimobi’s Pardoned to Lawyer Jailed For Killing Husband, Lawyers argue

Why would anybody have advised the Governor to release someone who had barely served two years of her seven year sentence for killing her husband?…yet the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Ajimobi granted clemency to Yewande Oyediran, a lawyer in the Oyo state DPP’s office, who was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in 2017 by a court for stabbing her husband to death.

Even though she ought to have been convicted for murder, but nonetheless she was still jailed for a lesser offence, manslaughter.

It is unconscionable and a blatant abuse of the power of clemency for Ajimobi to have freed the woman, barely two years after she was convicted, as a parting gift. Even if the Advisory board on prerogative of mercy had so recommended, strange as it was, it amounted to abuse of power, to have granted such a clemency. Obviously, Ajimobi did that because he was close to the woman. If you followed the trial, you’ll catch my drift.

How would the family of the victim feel?

Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, JSC, (as he then was) once opined:”Justice is not a one-way traffic. It is not justice for the appellant only. Justice is not even a two-way traffic. It is really a three-way traffic – Justice for the appellant accused of a heinous crime of murder; justice for the victim, the murdered man, the deceased whose blood is crying to heaven for vengeance and finally, Justice for the society at large”.

What Ajimobi did was evil, an injustice to the dead man, figuratively urinating on the grave of the man..Richard Akinlola 11 fired two days ago,..many agree with him.

Now, following the controversy, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Oyo state, Mr Seun Abimbola, has revealed why the released murder convict’s name was added to the list of those granted amnesty by Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

Recall we reported earlier that Yewande was convicted in November 2017, after being found guilty of killing her husband with a knife following a disagreement on February 2, 2016, at their residence in Akobo area of Ibadan. Igbere TV reports that She had only served 2 years out of her 7 year prison sentence before being granted clemency by Governor Ajimobi, allegedly facilitated by her ‘well connected family’.

Commenting on the amnesty granted to Yewande, the former AG noted that the former Oyo State Governor had the constitutional right to grant amnesty to any convict. Debunking claims of her family’s influence inspiring the clemency, Seun disclosed that the lawyer was among the 50 people pardoned by the state on recommendation of a committee set up to look into the petitions of 400 persons, who had pleaded for clemency. The committee reportedly comprised of commissioners, officials of the Department of State Services and other government agencies.

“The issue of clemency by any government is a constitutional matter and the exercise of that power is not arbitrary. It is based on the recommendation of the committee on the prerogative of mercy.

“The committee is chaired by the attorney-general and also has DSS officers, the police, the chaplain and the chief imam of the Government House, Legal Aid Council; Director, Legal Affairs; the Solicitor-General and the Director of Public Prosecutions as members. So, it was not an arbitrary decision.

“The lady in question is just one out of 50 who were pardoned. And the 50 who were pardoned were drawn out of 400 who were considered. So, she was not singled out as some are insinuating. Even the prisons authorities brought recommendations on the good behaviour of those pardoned”.

Seun also dispelled claims of Yewande serving only 2 years out of her 7 year jail sentence. According to him, she had already served nine months in prison which was equal to a year. The former AG maintained that the freed convict had already served half of her sentence, as her prison time was counted from the day she was detained.

“She was arrested in 2016 and her sentence started reading from the day she was arrested. A year in prison is nine months. She was not convicted of murder but of manslaughter. It was a fight between a husband and a wife, which resulted in death.

“People should stop saying she killed her husband as if it was premeditated. The amnesty was not a secret one. We did it every May 29 and even the new governor pardoned convicts on June 12″ he added.