Corps Member With Channels TV, Police DSP shot dead by Shiite

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving with Channels Television, Precious Owolabi, is dead.

The 23-year-old died of a gunshot wound he sustained while covering the clash between the police and the Shiite protesters on Monday in Abuja.

The unending protest of the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as the Shiites, also claimed the life a top police officer with the Federal Capital Territory Police Command .He was Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operation, DCP Umar Usman..DCP Umar was killed on Monday afternoon by the protesters while trying to prevent the destruction of property at the axis of the federal secretariat and three arms zone.

Consequent of the violence, security was beefed up at the Force headquarters to prevent reprisal attacks over the arrest of scores of the protesters who are demanding the release of the spiritual sect leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El zakizaki.