Gunmen Storm Kwara Village, Seize 4 Turkish At Beer Joint

Younews Ng July 23, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 11 Views

Armed bandits have abducted four Turkish expatriates at a local drinking joint in Gbale village, Edu local government area of Kwara State.

The incident, it was gathered occurred at about 10pm, on Saturday while the men were having fun at the local joint in the village.

The names of the abductees are Yasin Colak (33), Senerapal (40), Ergun Yurdakul (35) and Seyit Keklik (25).

The victims are said to be expatriates working with Instabul concrete limited in the village.

Spokesperson of the Kwara Police Command Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the abduction of the expatriates.

He added that Commissioner of Police Kayode Egbetokun had dispatched team under operation Puff Adder to the area to commence immediate rescue alive of the expatriates and arrest of the hoodlums.

