The waiting is over..Buhari send Ministers list

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally sent his list of ministerial nominees to the senate.

Unlike during his first term when he appointed only 36 ministers — one per state — he has decided to also appoint one per geo-political zone, bringing the total to 42.

The list was sent to the senate on Monday evening via executive communication and is expected to be read on the floor of the senate on Tuesday.

The senate, which will be proceeding on a two-month recess on Thursday, is expected to screen the nominees.

Contrary to speculations, only about 12 ministers will be re-appointed from the former cabinet.

The list was read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan after a 20-minute closed door session during Tuesday’s plenary.

Some of the nominees are:

1.Dr. Ikechukwu Ogah (Abia State)

2. Mohammed Musa Bello (Adamawa State) reappointed

3. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom State)

4. Chris Ngige (Anambra State) reappointment

5. Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra State)

6.Adamu Adamu (Bauchi State) reappointment

7.Ambassador Maryam Katagun (Bauchi State)

8. Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa State)

9.George Akume (Benue State)

10.Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno State) reappointment

11. Goddy Jedy Agba (Cross River State)

12.Festus Keyamo (Delta State)

13. Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi State) reappointment

14. Osagie Ehanire (Edo State) reappointment

15.Clement Ike (Edo State)

16. Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti State)

17. Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu State) reappointment

18.Ali Isa Pantami (Gombe State)

19. Emeka Nwajiuba (Imo State)

20. Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa State)

21. Zainab Ahamed (Kaduna State) reappointment

22.Muhammad Mahmood (Kaduna State)

23.Sabo Nanono (Kano State)

24.Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Kano State)

25.Hadi Sirika (Katsina State) reappointment

26.Abubakar Malami (Kebbi State) reappointment

27.Ramatu Tijjani (Kogi State)

28. Lai Mohammed (Kwara State)

29.Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara State)

30.Babatunde Fashola (Lagos State) reappointment

31.Adeleke Mamora (Lagos State)

32. Mohammed H. Abdullahi (Nasarawa State)

33. Zubair Dada (Niger State)

34. Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun State)

35. Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo State)

36. Rauf Aregbesola (Osun State)

37. Sunday Dare (Oyo State)

38.Paulen Talen (Plateau State)

39. Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers State)

40. Maigarai Dingyadi (Sokoto State)

41. Sale Mamman (Taraba State)

42. Abubakar D. Aliyu (Yobe State)

43. Sadiya Umar Faruk (Zamfara State)