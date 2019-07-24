Shiites bury 6 members killed, chanting war song

Shiites regrouped chanting in war songs saying ” no retreat, no surrender we are ready to die”

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) otherwise called Shi’ites, said its members are all ready to die until their leader, Sheihk Ibraheem El Zakzaky, and his wife are released.

The Spokesperson of the Islamic Movement, Abdulahi Musa revealed this ,shortly after the burial of 6 of their members killed during a clash with Nigeria police in Abuja.

Musa claimed over 6 of their members were killed during, but the police withheld some corpses from them

“The 6 persons buried today were killed by the Nigerian Police. There are many corpses of our members with the Nigerian Police, someone said he counted 11 corpses of our members with the police.

“They (Police) went to the hospital in Gwagwalada and dispersed people there and went away with our members receiving treatment.

“The police also attacked our members who were protesting today at Wuse 2 in Abuja with live bullets, they shot a man and a woman today.

“They want us to be scared, that is what they always do, but we are not afraid of them because this is the only way, our leader is dying in detention, we can’t just sit at home and watch him dying, let them kill all of us if they are ready to kill,” he noted.