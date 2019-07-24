Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Shiites bury 6 members killed, chanting war song

Younews Ng July 24, 2019 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 14 Views

Shiites regrouped chanting in war songs saying ” no retreat, no surrender we are ready to die”

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) otherwise called Shi’ites, said its members are all ready to die until their leader, Sheihk Ibraheem El Zakzaky, and his wife are released.

The Spokesperson of the Islamic Movement, Abdulahi Musa revealed this ,shortly after the burial of 6 of their members killed during a clash with Nigeria police in Abuja.

Musa claimed over 6 of their members were killed during, but the police withheld some corpses from them

“The 6 persons buried today were killed by the Nigerian Police. There are many corpses of our members with the Nigerian Police, someone said he counted 11 corpses of our members with the police.

“They (Police) went to the hospital in Gwagwalada and dispersed people there and went away with our members receiving treatment.

“The police also attacked our members who were protesting today at Wuse 2 in Abuja with live bullets, they shot a man and a woman today.

“They want us to be scared, that is what they always do, but we are not afraid of them because this is the only way, our leader is dying in detention, we can’t just sit at home and watch him dying, let them kill all of us if they are ready to kill,” he noted.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

GTBank Holds 9th Annual Autism Conference July 30th – 31st

For the ninth year in a row, Africa’s foremost financial institution, Guaranty Trust Bank plc, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.