ZENITH BANK REWARDS MASTERCARD USERS WITH FREE GIFTS AND MASSIVE DISCOUNTS AT MERCHANT LOCATIONS

One of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, Zenith Bank Plc, has introduced a cashback campaign which rewards every MasterCard user (irrespective of the issuing bank) making purchases on the Zenith Bank Point of Sale (POS) terminals at select merchant locations during specific periods.

The promo, which kicked off on Monday, July 22, 2019, currently covers two merchants, Medplus and Shoprite, but will be extended to other merchants like Film House and Silverbird Cinemas in the coming week.

The campaign to reward MasterCard users at Medplus covers only its Lagos outlets at Saka Tinubu, Victoria Island; Admiralty Way, Lekki; Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere; and Metro Park, Isaac John Street, Ikeja. The Shoprite campaign, on the other hand, covers The Palms Mall, Circle Mall and Ikeja City Mall in Lagos; Delta Mall, Warri and Jabi Mall, Abuja.

Customers making purchases at Medplus are required to buy items worth more than N5,000 or N10,000 at respective outlets to enjoy a discount of N1,000, whilst at Shoprite, customers are required to buy items worth more than N20,000 to get a gift card worth N2,000.

For Medplus, the promo will run between the hours of 12noon – 3.00pm and 6.00pm – 9.00pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while the offer lasts, and for Shoprite, the promo will run between 10.00am and 12.00 noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while the offer lasts.

Zenith Bank Plc is recognized as one of the most customer-focused financial institutions in the country and was voted the most customer-focused bank in Nigeria for the retail and SME segments in the 2018 KPMG Annual Banking Industry Customer Satisfaction Survey (BICSS).