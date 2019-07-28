Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

ZENITH BANK UNVEILS EASY ONLINE DUBAI VISA APPLICATION

July 28, 2019

Zenith Bank Plc has introduced a new feature on its internet banking platform that allows customers apply for Dubai Visa and make the associated Visa fee payment effortlessly.

According to the bank, the new offering is aimed at creating a more convenient and efficient way for Nigerians to apply for Dubai Visa, as a large number of people travel there several times each year.

Customers simply need to log on to the Zenith Bank Internet Banking Platform, select the Dubai Visa tab under the payment menu, fill out their personal information, upload a passport photograph, 6 months bank statement and international passport data page with a minimum of 6 months’ validity from proposed travel date and submit their application.

The Visa fees would be instantly charged to the customer’s account and he/she would be notified of the status of his/her visa application within 36 hours.

Zenith Bank Plc is recognized as one of the most innovative financial institutions in Nigeria and was voted the most customer-focused bank in Nigeria for the Retail and SME segments in the 2018 KPMG Annual Banking Industry Customer Satisfaction Survey (BICSS).

