17 things you should know about ZakZaky

1. Zakzaky has two cases. One against the Federal government and the second against Kaduna State government.

2. The Court cases are concurrent. That is, he has been attending to two Courts on different matters.

3. The one against the Federal government [COAS matter] is in Federal High Court, Abuja, while in Kaduna he was charged for criminal conspiracy and about three other offences.

4. It was the Federal High Court in 2016 that granted him bail against the case in Abuja.

5. He has been in Kaduna prison and always been transported to Abuja for the case against Federal government.

6. The Court in Kaduna didn’t grant him bail against the cases on Kaduna. So, after the bail in Abuja, he was returned to Kaduna prison. So, its not Buhari that keeps him in custody.

7. If you really know the Zakzaky movement, you will never support his release.This government is trying to avoid anything that will give Zakzaky access to Iranian government. And am sure, Nigeria is not ready to battle war with Iran.

8. Before his arrest, Zakzaky already declared himself as a president. He appointed governors in all State of the Federation. He has his own army, flag, anthem etc. l am sure you don’t know the Zakzaky governor of Lagos State. I know the governor of Kaduna. He disguises under Islamic Movement.

9. An organisation not register with CAC, no constitution, youths are his targets. He preaches Mut’ah to his followers, a doctrine that declared that you can have sex with any of the members provided you pay even if is 200 Naira [advance prostitition].

10. If you look at his followers, they are youth, he uses Mut’ah to lure them and from Iranian funding, give them money for wheoever accept to engage in Mutah.

11. Before his arrest, he took over the whole area of Gelesu in Zaria. Took over the whole Community, by driving the owners of the building, a complete community. All these were going on under Jonathan government, he couldn’t do anything cos of fear of another Boko Haram and Iranian government attack.

12. All his children are in Iran and Syria. His first child is studying Medicine, second child, a daughter studying Auroenautic Engineering. His third son was killed, unfortunately, in the coaz attack in Zaria, he came for holiday.

13. During Jonathan era, they grew wings to the extent, whenever they want to have prossession, from Kano to Zaria through the federal road, they will block the Kano- Kaduna road for 4 days.They will tell government to try and stop them.

14. His governor in Kaduna already took over the Government Secondary School in Zango, Kaduna State alongside some buildings around the School, drove all the owners away. Which they did against coas after Buhari became President and met Military resistance. He is being charged with unlawful gathering, criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide, punishable with death.

15. The case against Zakzaky is multi-facet i.e Zak vs FG and Zak vs Kaduna State govt.

The only bail for the guy was in Abuja about the FG case. All hearings in competent Courts for his cases in Kaduna did not grant him bail. As such, he is largely in custody from jurisdictions and rulings from Kaduna cases. While still attending proceedings with FG cases

16. He has large followership due to pervasive poverty in the land and the permissibility of adultery/fornication with the concept of Mu’tah [temporary marriage] amongst their members. You will agree with me un-trained young chaps will love this free access to s*x translated to mean worship!

17. You can marry to different women within a month. You can even marry your close friends wives. Iran government is deeply involved for real

Their government is sponsoring them. They are on Monthly payroll of at least 50k.