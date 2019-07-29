Heritage Bank’s Training Institute gets CIBN accredition as Refinery School

…classifies structure, curriculum equal to CBN’s training school

Heritage Bank Plc’s training school, known as “The Refinery” for new entrant staff has been accredited by the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

The Refinery supervised by the Bank’s Human Capital Management Group was accredited by CIBN after assessing and evaluating its syllabus, curriculum and structure by panel of technocrats and seasoned bankers set up by the Institute, which according to the chartered institue aligns with the Competency Framework of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the professional paper standard of CIBN.

The President of the Institue, Uche Olowo commended Heritage Bank for changing the narratives of the banking system via the establisment of a credible training facility, The Refinery that prepares trainees who are to be employees for a core professional banking experience.

He further applauded Heritage Bank for setting a high standard of learning facility which its structure and curriculum “is next to that of CBN’s training institute,” whilst stressing that the bank’s training school is the best in Nigerian banking industry and at par with international best standard.

Seye Awojobi, the Registrar/CEO of CIBN, who represented Olowo, stated that the Institute would be grateful to Heritage Bank for the values it holds tenaciously for changing the narrative of the system not just supports to the Institute’s activities but in terms of human capital development and the nation’s economy.

The MD/CEO of the bank, Ifie Sekibo, has described Heritage Bank as a forward looking business whose strength lies in the ability to spot and mould talents into great professionals.

Sekibo, represented by the Executive Director, Jude Monye explained that the word “The Refinery” was chosen for the purpose of refining its employees to emerge as gold and harness the required skills to excel in their job functions.

He noted that the Refinery was established to train, nurture and arm young employees with the right skills needed to fast-track development and enable teams to flourish.

Sekibo further explained that at the Academy, “we hire young graduates who want to advance their skill levels, which will lead to a direct and indirect improvement of life for their families and communities that will culminate toward more productive, resourceful persons.”

However, during its assessment and evaluation of The Refinery in Port Harcourt, Saubana Ogunpola, member , Capacity Building and Certificate (CB&C) committee noted that one aspect of the accreditation is the exemption of successful trainees of the bank’s training programme from nine courses in the CIBN’s professional certification examination.

Meanwhile, 300 new intakes who are fresh from universities across and outside the country with diverse academic backgrounds and impressive academic records, are currently undergoing rigorous training in an intensive 12-week academic (practical and theoretical) programme with over 30 courses in Port Harcourt.

The Refinery is a tailored learning experience Institute with the perfect blend of technologies, techniques and methodologies to optimise training experiences, which will help employees succeed in ensuring that the bank’s business stays ahead of the curve with the banking sector along with Heritage Bank’s target goals.