South leaders pull out of Abdulsalami’s peace talk because of Myetti Allah

Leaders of Southern and Middle Leaders Forum have pull out what they tagged fraudulent meeting called by the former military head of state Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar (GCFR).

Abdulsalami had called for a Roundtable on National Issues and Security.. holding in Minna between 29-30 July, 2019.

They wrote to him..”We thank you for your interest in the affairs of our country which made us to accept your invitation in good faith.

It was in the thick of our preparations for the journey that fuller details of the roundtable came to our attention, some aspect of which has necessitated this last minute communication with you.

We observed that the roundtable will have in attendance all the National Security Heads, Chief of Defence Staff and notable Nigerians, underscoring the high level of the consultations.

We however noticed further that in your category of Socio-cultural organisations invited,you listed the following:

1. PANDEF

2 AFENIFERE

3 OHANAEZE

4 MIDDLE BELT FORUM

5 AREWA CONSULTATIVE FORUM

6 NORTHERN ELDERS FORUM

We were comfortable up to that point until we saw the following:

1 Gan Allah Fulani Development Association

2 Miyetti Allah

While we do not know the members of the first group, the lumping of Miyetti Allah, a trade association for cattle herders and whose members have been accused of various violations of rights, including life, across the country sends worrying signal to us.

It falls into the categorisation of our respected socio-cultural platforms with Miyetti Allah by Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu.

We consider the above a grave insult on our bodies and our coming to a roundtable with the group would mean acquisence to the narrative that put us in the same bracket with those wielding illegal AK-47 all over the country and inflicting terror on fellow citizens.

Even if the above was not the case with Miyetti Allah, bringing a trade group like them in the same vehicle with the nationalities organisations would not have been appropriate as there are organisations of their category for fishermen, farmers, spare parts dealers and poultry owners among others across Nigeria who are not invited.

Towards this end, we decline participation in the roundtable as scheduled without prejudice to your peace-building effort which is appreciated.

We equally regret any inconvenience our decision may cause you as we know the efforts that go into putting events such as this together.

Rest assured of our cooperation in all efforts and dialogues to make Nigeria peaceful, secure and forward moving provided they are organised in a way that does not subtract from our dignity and value.

Once again, we appreciate all your efforts.

Chief E.K Clark

PANDEF LEADER

CHIEF AYO ADEBANJO

For: AFENIFERE LEADER

Chief John Nwodo

PRESIDENT, GENERAL, OHANEZE

Dr Pogu Bitrus

PRESIDENT, MIDDLE BELT FORUM.