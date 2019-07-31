Embattled COZA pastor Fatoyinbo returns to pulpit on Sunday
Younews Ng
July 31, 2019
Business, Events, Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower
52 Views
Embattled COZA pastor Fatoyinbo returns to pulpit on Sunday slideshow 2019-07-31
Abuja COZA Church, tge bade of embattled Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo is looking ahead to first sunday in August, whene he is billed to return to the pulpit .
Younews gathered that he will appear powerfully, clear himself of side talks, allegations and address the congregations.
Check Also
Despite concerns raised by motorists and other road users, the Federal Government has said there ...