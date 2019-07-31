Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

NAFDAC warns as Bayelsans pounce on Whale

Younews Ng July 31, 2019 Business, Events, Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 55 Views

Somewhere in Bayelsa,Nigeria ….

This Large Whale strayed from the high seas to the shore and the people made a feast of it !..and NAFDAC is warning against contamination.

Very sad! A whale is an uncommon giant. To be subjected to such violent death instead of being helped back into the sea! Very sad!!

