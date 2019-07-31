NAFDAC warns as Bayelsans pounce on Whale
Younews Ng
July 31, 2019
Business, Events, Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower
55 Views
NAFDAC warns as Bayelsans pounce on Whale slideshow 2019-07-31
Somewhere in Bayelsa,Nigeria ….
This Large Whale strayed from the high seas to the shore and the people made a feast of it !..and NAFDAC is warning against contamination.
Very sad! A whale is an uncommon giant. To be subjected to such violent death instead of being helped back into the sea! Very sad!!
Check Also
Despite concerns raised by motorists and other road users, the Federal Government has said there ...