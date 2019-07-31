Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon reunites with son, recalls how Stella Damasus snatched her husband

Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon is reuniting with her son, David.
Recall her ex, Daniel Ademinokan, eloped with another actress, Stella Damasus-Aboderin to the US nine years ago. Daniel took Doris’ only child along with him.
Ademinokan, a Nollywood movie director, was married to actress Doris Simeon and the union produced a son. He left Doris, travelled abroad and put up with Stella, a widow of late Jaiye Aboderin, who had two daughters for the deceased.
Though the divorce and taking her son back was fraught with much drama, Doris was able to see her child when he clocked 10 years old.