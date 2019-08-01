Buhari to Yoruba Obas : We ‘ll soon install CCTV, start using Drones on highways & forests

President Buhari has said CCT Cameras will soon be installed on the highways, as part of security measures…”I will be issuing directives to the appropriate federal authorities to speedily approve licensing for States requesting the use of drones to monitor forests and other criminal hideouts.

“We also intend to install CCTVs on highways and other strategic locations so that activities in some of those hidden places can be exposed, more effectively monitored and open to actionable

He said so ,when prominent Yoruba Obas called on him yesterday…he had called on them, so that together we can proffer solutions to the lingering security problems in the South-West and other parts of the country.

“We are indeed aware there are significant security concerns in the South-West.”..he said

Nelson Mandela once said, “Safety and Security don’t just happen, they are the result of collective consensus and public investment. We owe our children, the most vulnerable citizens in our society, a life free of violence and fear.”

” As you are well aware, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has already begun these consultations with some Obas and I have been receiving feedback and observations.

“Working with the State governments also, we intend to beef up the equipping of the police force with advanced technology and equipment that can facilitate the work of the security agencies.

We will equally continue to bring in our military when needed to complement the work of the police including possible deployment of troops on certain highways on a temporary basis, and the use of the Air Force assets to bomb hideouts where criminals are located.

These measures are inter-related and have to be well coordinated. The speedy implementation of community policing will facilitate a more effective collection of intelligence. This is especially in the area of a more useful and effective intelligence gathering process that traditional rulers will play some of the most critical roles.

Reminding them of one if their own promotion recently he said..” I believe you are aware that there was a reshuffle in the Army, including the promotion and deployment of Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun as the Nigerian Army’s Chief of Policy and Plans. This was done in order to reinvigorate and reenergize our troops to do more.

Federal Government, we are ready to deal decisively with anyone that is fomenting this spate of criminal activities by every means necessary. We intend to deal severely with those evil Nigerians inciting violence for political ends.