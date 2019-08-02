7 benefits of Sexual intercourse during pregnancy

So many people go on a long sex vacation when they get pregnant or abandon their wives when they get pregnant in terms of sex. The reasons or excuses are many but pregnant women who will like their husbands to have sex with them to also put in some effort to get them attracted. Just because you are pregnant does not mean you shouldn’t take good care of yourself. Bath well and regularly because of the numerous hormones in your system due to the pregnancy. Dress well and look good but don’t stay down and look unattractive and expect your husband to come. Dont keep saliva in your mouth for long otherwise it can put your partner off.

When it comes to misconceptions that people have about sex during pregnancy, notable among them is that, the semen will spill on the baby and might kill it. The penis might be hitting the baby’s head and affect it. The woman wouldn’t feel for sex during that stage. She will get pregnant again.

When a woman conceives, her cervix is closed. When she engages in sex, the semen cannot go through the cervix because there is also a mucus plug to prevent anything from entering. The penis cannot pass through the cervix into the womb. Most women rather feel for sex when they get pregnant. When a woman gets pregnant, the hormones prevents ovulation which is the release of the egg from the ovary. Imagine the disaster or the trouble of your husband or wife or your partner to wait throughout the 9 months plus delivery, to resume having sex with you. How many people will be able to wait till that period?

The only exception is when the doctor or midwife has indicated that sex can cause a problem for the pregnancy due to vaginal bleeding, repeated miscarriage, early labour treatment or anything else that poses risk.

Now lets take a look at some of the benefits of having sex when pregnant.

1. Sex during pregnancy is a form of exercise for the lady. This also keeps her active and healthy because it burns out calorie and keeps blood pressure in check.

2. Sexual intercourse has the ability to activate the feel good hormones in the system. If the pregnant woman is happy, it makes the unborn happy because of their connection.

3. During pregnancy, it offers the couple or partners the opportunity to explore certain sex positions they may not have tried before. Sometimes you even later adopt those ones as your favourite even after delivery.

4. It creates a bond between the partners as the two people do not have to sexually fast for over 9 months. When sex continuous during pregnancy it doesn’t break the flow between them.

5. Sex is even more enjoyable during pregnancy especially for the woman because of the different hormones in her system and also the blood flow in her vulva.

6. During pregnancy, the woman experiences different hormones which can be very uncomfortable but sexual intercourse during pregnancy can help clear most of it as sex can make her sleep soundly.

7. Sex during pregnancy can make delivery easier, this is because the sperm is rich in hormone known as prostaglandins which helps in uterus contractions.

It is equally important to say that its not every pregnant woman who feels like having sex. Respect the decision of the woman if she doesnt feel for it or not comfortable with having sex.

Care need to be taken so as not to contract any sexually Transmitted Infections as this can also affect the unborn if care is not taken.

Sex during pregnancy is not harmful and can happen throughout the nine month or the pregnancy period unless doctor has said otherwise.