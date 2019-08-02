Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: FG shifts closure of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to Sept 2

Younews Ng August 2, 2019 Business, Events, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 45 Views

The Federal Government has moved the partial closure of portions of the Lagos -Ibadan Expressway to September 2, 2019.

The partial closure was initially expected to commence on Saturday, August 3 to enable the construction company, Julius Berger, to work on a stretch of 1 .4 km between Berger and Kara Market .

The Federal Controller of Works , Lagos , Mr Adedamola Kuti , stated on Friday that the decision was to enable for the effective traffic management plan and to show sensitivity to Nigerians .
“The government and the contractor have now reviewed the work plan . The reconstruction of this stretch of the road will now commence on September 2.
Motorists had expressed worry over the partial closure of the road during Sallah and the annual convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God .

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Pastor Adeboye in shock, as gunmen abduct 5 pastors of RCCG @ Ijebu-Ode axis.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)’s General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye Five ministers of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.