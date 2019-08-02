In a statement signed by the PRP National Publicity Secretary, Abdul Gombe, says Professor Jega is to chair the Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat (SWOT) analysis Committee of the party in order to reposition it for more nationalistic outlook ahead of 2023 general elections.

Though sources are claiming he is gathering momentum for contest in 2013.some powerful establishment forces are said to be behind him ,believing he has the pedigree, popularity and thorough understanding of the bation’s political situation.

According to the Statement ,the SWOT analysis Committee will critically examine the strength of PRP ,its weakness and the opportunities available to the party as well as threats to it’s existence and well-being.

It further said, “The PRP at its 62nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on June 22nd in Kaduna decided to set up a 3 (three) Committees to review the performance of the Party in the 2019 General Election with with a view to repositioning the Party for better performance in facing new challenges of Nigerian politics .

“On the basis of a critical analysis of these ,the Committee made up of some of the best intellectuals in Nigeria will recommend to the Party , strategies to adopt for its survival and growth.

“The three Committee are; The SWOT Analysis Committee ; Mobilisation Committee , Finance and Funding Committee Membership and mobilisation committee to be chaired by a person who has been in the PRP for 41 years is to examine and advise the party on how best to grow its membership using the best Ava methods bearing in current voters demography in Nigeria.

Other persons that made up the three Committees include, publisher and chairman of the Trust newspapers, Malam Kabiru A. Yusuf, Prof. Momodu Kashim Momodu, Dr. George Kwanashie, Comrade Ayo Sando, Dr. Obi Osisiogwu, and Prof. Nathaniel Abraham.