Priests ptotest allege murder of Rev. Father Offu. In Enugu
August 2, 2019
Herdsmen allegedly killed Catholic Rev. Father Offu in Enugu… And the masses trooped to the street ,calling for justice .
He was of the Parish Priest of St. James, The Greater, Ugbawka in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state.
The priest, according to reports, was shot dead along Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu Local Government Area by yet to be identified hoodlums.
