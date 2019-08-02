Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Priests ptotest allege murder of Rev. Father Offu. In Enugu

Younews Ng August 2, 2019 Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 26 Views

Herdsmen allegedly killed Catholic Rev. Father Offu in Enugu… And the masses trooped to the street ,calling for justice .

He was of the Parish Priest of St. James, The Greater, Ugbawka in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state.

The priest, according to reports, was shot dead along Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu Local Government Area by yet to be identified hoodlums.

 

