Airforce Officer Who Returned Lost $41k (N14.9M (his 10yrs Salary) gets Double Promotion

August 3, 2019

Nigerian Airforce Officer Bashir Umar Who Found And Returned A Lost Purse Containing $41k (N14.9M) cash Equivalent to His 10years Salary, Has Now Been Given Double Promotion, He has been Promoted to A Corporal, A Rank which would have Normally Taken him over 10years To Attain!!! Big Congrats To Him!!!

