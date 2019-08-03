Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: DSS storms Sowore’s house, seizes phones, whisks him away

Younews Ng August 3, 2019 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 74 Views

The statement said, “Operatives of the Department of State Services have arrested pro-democracy activist and the convener of #RevolutionNow Protests, Omoyele Sowore.

“It was gathered that Sowore was picked up at his apartment in the early hours of Saturday.

“Sowore posted a distress tweet at exactly 1:25 am with an eyewitness confirming that his phone was forcefully taken from him.

The tweet read, ” DSS invades Sowore’s”.

“He also tweeted ” Ja p”, confirming his phone must have been seized while trying to raise the alarm about his arrest.

“His arrest and detention are not unconnected to #RevolutionNow, a series of planned protests against bad governance in Nigeria scheduled for August 5, 2019.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Glo pays MTN N3.1 billion interconnect debt

The corporate squabble between MTN and Globacom over interconnect debt, may be over now ! ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.