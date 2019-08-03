BREAKING: DSS storms Sowore’s house, seizes phones, whisks him away

Ahead of his planned August 5, 2019, the commencement date of revolution protests tagged ‘Days of Rage’ across the country to demand for a better Nigeria,N Security agents believed to be personnel of the State Security Service (SSS) have arrested Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of the news website, SaharaReporters. An associate of Mr Sowore said the publisher cum politician was taken into custody early Saturday morning.

The tweet read, ” DSS invades Sowore’s”.

“He also tweeted ” Ja p”, confirming his phone must have been seized while trying to raise the alarm about his arrest.

