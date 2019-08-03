Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Police rescue 5 kidnap Redeemed pastors.

Younews Ng August 3, 2019

The Ogun State Police Command says it has rescued one of the five kidnap pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, Mrs Chidinma Ibelegbo, the only woman among the victims and a deaconess, was rescued unhurt by security operatives.

He explained that the woman regained freedom in the early hours of Saturday.

Mr Oyeyemi added that the deaconess was taken to the Command’s headquarters in Abeokuta where arrangements were being made to take her to the Redemption Camp.

“Efforts are on top gear to rescue the remaining victims as the kidnappers who kept them in separate locations were changing their locations from time to time within the forest,” he said.

