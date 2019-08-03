Police says “we’ve geolocate 5 kidnapped Redeemed pastors in the bush, we’re planning to strike “

Ogun State Police Command, on Friday, disclosed that it has geographically located the forest where five pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) abducted at the J3, Ogbere–Ijebu-Ode (Ogun State) stretch of the Lagos–Ore Expressway, were kept.

Abimbola, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP),said the Command’s rescue team are trying to be tactical and professional in storming the location in order not to jeopardise safety of the victims.

He said the victims, who boarded a commercial vehicle from the Eastern part of the country and heading for the RCCG’s programme were abducted and taken into the forest.

They were in a commercial vehicle with registration number KW 230 XA belonging to Abia line transport company, coming from the Eastern part of the country heading towards Lagos, on getting to J3 area of Ogbere, some hoodlums numbering about 10 suddenly came out of the forest and forcefully stopped the vehicle.

“Five among the passengers, namely Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe, Ndubuizi Owuabueze, and Ibeleji Chidinma (female) were abducted and taken to the forest.

“The Commissioner of Police (CP) Bashir Makama is personally leading the operation to rescue the victims with operatives from the command’s tactical squads combing the entire area.