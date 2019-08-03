The arrest of #RevolutionNow movement convener, Omowole Sowore, is to prevent him from committing suicide, according to President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media, Lauretta Onochie.

Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the last general elections, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday by operatives of the Directorate of State Services (DSS), presumably in connection with his plan to lead a nationwide protest against alleged misgovernance in the country.

Onochie, in a tweet, claimed that there were reports that Sowore was planning self-immolation which, according to her, the Federal Government has a duty to prevent.

The tweet reads:

“This Is What DSS Saved Sowore from. (See image)

” With talks about setting himself ablaze, it’s in order for the security operatives, whose role it is to safeguard both lives and properties, to take him into custody to prevent him from harming himself and get him the help he needs.