Adeboye boosts with Prayer, reveals only one pastor kidnapped, but now free

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye has said Prayer was the ransome payed to free only one pastor of the church was abducted by kidnappers.

Pastor Adeboye said this in a congregation as he explained that the the other four persons kidnapped are not clergymen of the church.

In his address, he said; “People have been taunting me and challenging me that since I hear from God, how come this is happening to your church pastors.”

“I want to say it has been confirmed that only one pastor of the church was kidnapped along with four other people.

“That does not reduce the weight of the incidence. The church will continue to pray for the release of all those who have been kidnapped.”