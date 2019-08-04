“I prayed, our kidnappers fell asleep”…Redeemed female pastor narrates her escape

A pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Chidimma Ibenegbu, kidnapped alongside four men, has narrated how God delivered her from the kidnappers’ den and led her to safety.

“prayed to God to make them fall asleep and they fell asleep and continued to sleep, until I began to make my way out of the bush. I was asking God for direction to the road,” she said.

Ibenegbu said she eventually came to a road and met a motorcyclist and narrated her story and the cyclist brought her to a police checkpoint.

She said she was interviewed by the Police Commissioner and her information led to the rescue of the other four captives.

She was abducted with four other victims while on her way to the Redeemed Camp on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, for the church pastors’ conference.

Ibenegbu said her abductors, whom she described as herdsmen, ambushed their vehicle on the expressway at Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Narrating her experience at the church’s conference ground on Saturday, she said while travelling to the RCCG Camp the commercial bus she boarded ran into the kidnappers, who took her and the other occupants of the vehicle into the forest.

The General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, told the ministers that God still answers prayers and called for prayers for all those still under captivity in Nigeria.