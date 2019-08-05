El-Zakzaky, Wife, Granted Bail To Travel Abroad for medicals

A Kaduna High Court on Monday has ordered the President Muhammadu Buhari regime to release the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, so that they can seek medical treatment in India.
