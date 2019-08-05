Looming fear..pro Sowore & pro- Buhari protesters may clash nationwide today

The shove is coming to push today, as two opposing protesters set for nationwide protests.

The organisers of the #RevolutionNow protests on Sunday met to finalise preparations for the anti-Federal Government protests they scheduled for Monday (today).

After the meetings, which were held in Abuja and Lagos, the organisers said they would go ahead with the protests, despite the arrest of the convener of the #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore.

The ‘RevolutionNow’ organisers said this just as a pro-Buhari group, #IStandWithBuhari, said it would also embark on a nationwide counter-rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday (today). This, observers noted, could lead to a clash between the two groups.

Sowore had declared Monday (today) as the day of the commencement of a revolutionary protest tagged, “Days of Rage,” across the country to demand a better Nigeria.

But at 1am on Saturday, operatives of the Department of State Services invaded Sowore’s house in Lagos and arrested him.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said Sowore was arrested for planning a revolution to destabilise the government of Buhari and was liable to be charged with treasonable felony.

One of the organisers of the protests and popular musician, Eedris Abdulkareem, said the ‘RevolutionNow’ demonstration would hold on Monday despite arrest of Sowore, …., “Yes, it will hold nationwide on Monday.”

Interestingly, a pro-Buhari group, #IStandWithBuhari, said it would embark on nationwide protests on Monday.

The convener of the group, Ogochukwu Ezeaku, said that the protests were being held to counter the narrative that Buhari was not a popular leader.

He said they were meeting with the police high command as regards modality and rules of engagement since the police had said all protests in the FCT must be confined to the Unity Fountain.

Ezeaku said, “We are holding demonstrations across the country on Monday. The police have just called our attention to a release regarding protests. So, we are supposed to have a meeting with them but it is confirmed that the protests will hold.”