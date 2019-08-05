SERAP Calls For Release Of Arrested Journalist, Protesters.

The Socio-Economic Right And Accountability Project (SERAP) has called for the release of the ‘RevolutionNow’ protesters and a journalist.

It also threatened to take international legal action if the arrested persons continue to remain in custody.

This followed a protest by a group of individuals who gathered at the National Stadium in Surulere for the march.

The crowd was, however, dispersed by police personnel who arrested some protesters and a journalist with online news platform, Sahara Reporters.

In its reaction, SERAP condemned the action of the security operatives in a series of tweets on Monday.

It insisted that Nigerians deserve to exercise their constitutional and internationally recognised human right to peaceful protest without fear of being targeted.

“Sections 39 (1) and 40 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended) is clear: Stopping people from peacefully exercising their freedom of expression and right to protest is unacceptable and illegal.