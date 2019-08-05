Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Tension as Shi’ites leader El-Zakzaky Comes to Court for bail applications

Kaduna State Police Command is on edge ahead of main event .Police said it had beefed up security ahead of the state High Court’s ruling on Monday (today) in the bail application brought before it by the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, also known as Shi’ites, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

The Kaduna State High Court, presided over by Justice Darius Khobo, had on July 29, 2019, fixed Monday (today) for ruling on the bail applications for El-Zakzaky and wife, Zeenat, to travel to India for medical treatment.

