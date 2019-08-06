EFCC raids ex-governor’s residence, uncovers 21 exotic vehicles

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives have raided the country home of former Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari over the ongoing probe of his tenure, The Nation learnt on Monday.

The EFCC team also searched the houses of Yari’s brother Jafaru and his intimate friend, Sha’aya Mafara.

About 21 exotic vehicles were found in the compound of Yari, former chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) until he left office on May 29.

Yari’s interrogation will determine how the vehicles were acquired, sources told The Nation.

Yari, who was out of the country at the time of the raid on Sunday, has been invited by the commission.

The former governor is being investigated for alleged questionable payment of N19 billion from the London-Paris Club refund; N35 billion spent on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs); Ecological and Stabilisation Fund and how he incurred N151, 190,477,572.02 liabilities on ongoing projects.

EFCC operatives from Sokoto Zonal Office deployed 15 operatives in Yari’s country home in Talata Marafa. The EFCC has been on the trail of the governor since 2017 but he enjoyed immunity while in office.