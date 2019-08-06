Gunmen Kill Police Inspector In Ondo, Flee With Rifle

Gunmen on Monday shot and killed a Police Inspector, identified as Lasisi, in Isua Akoko in Akoko South East Local Government Area of Ondo State while one other escaped death by whiskers.

The gunmen attacked the police officer who was on official assignment and immediately carted away his rifle.

According to a source, the incident which happened along Ise Akoko/Isua Akoko road cause anxiety in the area with residents when the gunmen shot sporadically to scare away the people.

The policemen were on surveillance duty on the road to curtail the activities of the kidnappers in the area when the gunmen who had been laying siege opened fire on the patrol van.

The police officer died instantly while a Sergeant who was in the vehicle with him escaped from the scene of the incident.