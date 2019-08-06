NNPC boss, Kyari boasts “Fuel import to end in 2023”.. targets 3m barrel/day

NNPC) boss Mele Kolo Yari has a dream–to stop fuel import by 2023.

Kyari spoke on Monday in Lagos as guest of honour at the ongoing 2019 conference and exhibition of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council.

The NNPC chief said: “Nigeria is still a net importer of petroleum products due to the current state of our refineries and the long absence of private investment in the refining sector.

Among other things,he is banking on actualisation of the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery, as well as other private initiatives along this line.”

He added that NNPC, with its partners, are driving the national aspiration to grow the national reserve to 40billion barrels by 2025 and improve crude oil production to three million barrels per day.