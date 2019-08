Police officers on Monday, 5 August, beat and forcefully arrested a journalist and some other protesters in front of the National Stadium, Surulere, during the #RevolutionNow protest.

Most of the people arrested resisted the arrest because they said they had not committed any crime.

But they were subsequently harassed, tear gassed and forced into the waiting police van which was taken to an unknown destination afterward.

How can police spread tear gas directly on someone’s eyes on a close range?