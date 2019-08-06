World Cup bid: FIFA arrives Nigeria for inspection

A five – man inspection team from world football governing body , FIFA, will arrive in Lagos on Monday ( today) for a four- day inspection of facilities and equipment that Nigeria has put forward to host the 10th FIFA U- 20 Women’ s World Cup championship next year.

Christopher Exley , Sara Jane Booth, KlimentTaseski , Rhiannon Ceirwen Martin and HeyralKaj Jurgen would be received at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport by President of the Nigeria Football Federation , Amaju Pinnick , NFF 1st vice president , Seyi Akinwunmi , NFF general secretary , Dr Mohammed Sanusi, NFF Executive Committee member and Chairman of the Nigeria Women Football League Aisha Falode and top officials of the Lagos State Sports Commission led by its chairman , Dr . Kweku Tandoh.

Nigeria has put forward the cities of Lagos , Benin City , Asaba and Uyo for the hosting of the 16- nation finals.

The inspection team will begin work in Lagos on Tuesday, with visits to the Onikan Stadium ( match venue ) , St . Nicholas Hospital and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital ( referral hospitals) , Teslim Balogun Stadium , National Stadium Legacy Pitch , Eagle Club , Campos Square and the University of Lagos Sports Centre ( training sites ) , before a courtesy call on Governor Babajide Sanwo – Olu at the Government House in Alausa.

The team will fly to Benin same day to inspect facilities at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium ( match venue ) , Western Boys College and University of Benin Sports Centre ( training sites) and the Edo Specialist Hospital and University of Benin Teaching Hospital ( referral hospitals) .

The contingent will check out the facilities in Asaba and Uyo on Wednesday .

The inspection party will then fly to Abuja on Thursday for a meeting with the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports , Mr Olusade Adesola before paying a courtesy call on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa .