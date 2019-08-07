Fela’s thoughts on ethnic issues in an interview !

FELA laid d foundation why IKEJA boys hardly act on ethnic bias, even if you are an “Area boy” ,the rule is NEVER ATTACK OMO ADUGBO – and Omo ADUGBO means anyone born or who grew up in d that neighborhood – Mariana a Yoruba thug was killed by his fellow Yorubas for attacking Chima an Igbo boy born in IKEJA while he returned from abroad.

Enjoy this FELA interview

*INTERVIEWER*: Fela, you are a southern Nigerian but you recently presented a special gift to specially thank Inspector General of Police M D Yesufu, who is a northern Nigerian prince. This raised eyebrows in some quarters especially due to the fact that many southern Nigerians avoid northern Nigerians. What’s your take on this?

*FELA*: I don’t care about any raised eyebrows, I care only about the person that saved my life and my career. During Gowon’s regime, a certain policeman known as Sunday Adewusi made life unbearable for me. He promised me that I will never rest, and he made sure I never had rest because I was always arrested, beaten up, and charged to court almost on weekly basis on the orders of Sunday Adewusi. Now tell me, is Sunday Adewusi a northern Nigerian?

Let it be known that when Murtala came to power and made M D Yesufu the inspector general, my house was never raided, not even once. I have evidence of people going to meet M D Yesufu to raid my house and get me jailed but he always replied them that “…Fela is not a criminal…”.

Why do you think Obasanjo sent soldiers to burn down my house? It was because M D Yesufu refused to obey his orders to send policemen he controlled to do such an illegal thing. So is Obasanjo a northern Nigerian, and Murtala and M D Yesufu, are they southern Nigerians?

Even when Abiola owed me money, and I occupied his Decca building to force him to pay me my money, it was the same M D Yesufu that settled the matter. Instead of paying me my money, Abiola went to court to get a court order mandating police to arrest me and detain me but M D Yesufu refused to obey court order to arrest me but instead spoke to me like a brother. So, tell me, was Abiola a northern Nigerian, or was M D Yesufu a southern Nigerian?

Even when I sued Obasanjo to court for burning down my house, was Justice Dosunmu that threw out my case from court a northern Nigerian? Even Tunji Braithwaite that was my lawyer at that time, didn’t he bungle my case from the beginning, using me to get popular in Lagos? Was Tunji Braithwaite a northern Nigerian? *I will never join anybody in believing that everything from southern Nigeria is good, and everything from northern Nigeria is bad*.

I’ve been helped by many southern Nigerians, and I’ve been victimised by so many southern Nigerians – Sunday Adewusi, Obasanjo, Abiola, Tunji Braithwaite, you name it. M D Yesufu was good to me, even though he is a northern Nigerian, so why won’t I go to his official residence to present him the gift?

-Extracted from the book titled _Fela: This Bitch of a Life_ by Carlos Moore, PhD