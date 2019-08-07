FG organises seminar for ministers in waiting ahead August 21 swearing in

Just before President Muhammadu Buhari will swear in the new ministers on August 21. The Secretary To the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, disclosed that there are needs to acquaint the appointees with the roadmap for delivery of government’s priorities and next level agenda.

He said that ..The swearing-in of all ministers-designate by the president shall hold as follows:”

“Date: wednesday, 21st august, 2019, Time: 11:00am, Venue: Federal Executive Council Chambers,

Presidential Villa, Abuja.”

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha also invites all ministers-designate, head of the civil service of the federation, federal permanent secretaries and top government functionaries (specifically invited) to a 2-day induction retreat to be presided over by his excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the retreat earlier publicized has been rescheduled as follows:”

“Date: monday, 19th – Tuesday, 20th august, 2019, Time: 9:00am daily, Venue: State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja.”

“The objectives of the retreat, he said, included “Build a strong platform for synergy and teamwork, Sensitize appointees on the status of the implementation of policies, programmes and projects of government from 2015-date.”

“Acquaint the appointees with the roadmap for delivery of government’s priorities and next level agenda (2019-2023)”

“Deepen the understanding of participants on best practices in conducting government business.