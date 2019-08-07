” Negligence caused bridge collapse & death of students” , Buhari mourns

It is avoidable and needless, but for negligence on part of the university authority…the students are claiming.

At least 4 students have been killed while 8 others were injured after a bridge collapsed at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Gubi Campus.

.President Muhammadu Buhari is commiserating with the families of the students who lost their lives following the collapse of a bridge at its Gubi Campus.

The bridge linking the classes with the hostels collapsed as a result of yesterday’s (Monday) torrential rain while students were returning to the hostels”.

Students of the university are claiming that “negligence” on part of the university led to the incident. The bridge was regularly accessed by students

The President, who describes the incident as “tragic, sad and unfortunate,” also condoles with the management, staff and students of the university.

Calling on university authorities to prioritise the safety of students under their care, President Buhari regrets that “these future leaders and potential family benefactors met such an untimely end.”