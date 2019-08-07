Sowore on hunger strike, as DSS seeks order to detain for 90 days

Sowore refused to eat since Saturday until Takeitback members were allowed to see him on Tuesday at 6pm with food.

Meanwhile, Abuja division of the Federal High Court will hear an application made by the Department of State Service (DSS) to hold on to the Presidential candidate of the African Alliance Congress, AAC in the 2019 election, Omoyele Sowore on Thursday.

DSS is seeking an order to detain the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore for 90 days pending the conclusion of its investigation.The aim is to compile charges against him.

Sowore, who is the publisher of Sahara Reporters and former student union leader was arrested in the early hours of Saturday by operatives of the DSS in a hotel in Lagos.

The state agency said Sowore was arrested on account of the #RevolutionNow protest which he had spearheaded.

He was moved to Abuja on Sunday morning and is currently being detained at the secret police’ facilities.

The exparte motion by the DSS marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 915/19 is seeking the order of the court to detain Sowore beyond the 48 hours of his arrest required by law.

However, after listening to the motion which was moved by counsel for the DSS, G. O. Abadua, Justice Taiwo Taiwo said he needed time to watch the video clips attached to the motion.

He accordingly adjourned ruling to Thursday, August 8