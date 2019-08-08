Killing at Taraba: Army, Police constitute joint investigation panel

Army and Police authorities have constituted a Joint Investigation Panel to investigate the incident involving the troops of 93 Battalion, Takum, Taraba State, leading to the death of some policemen on Tuesday.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, in a statement on Wednesday said the panel would be headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Criminal Investigation Department, DIG Mike Ogbizi.

Musa said the panel would jointly investigate and report on the true circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incidence in order to avert future occurrences.

He said that until the Joint Investigation Panel concludes and submits its report, it would be premature to officially conclude and speak on the real circumstances that caused the avoidable incident.

The army spokesperson explained that the said army troops, while responding to a distressed call to rescue a kidnapped victim exchanged fire with the suspected kidnappers along Ibi-Wukari Road in the State.

He added that the suspected kidnappers numbering about 10 who drove in a white bus with Reg. No LAGOS MUS 564 EU refused to stop when they were halted by troops at three consecutive check points.

According to him, the flagrant refusal of the suspected kidnappers to stop at the three checkpoints prompted a hot pursuit of the fleeing suspects by the troops.

“It was in this process that the suspected kidnappers who were obviously armed opened fire at the troops sporadically thus prompting them to return fire.

In the resultant fire fight, four suspects were shot and died on the spot while four others sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds and two others reportedly missing.

“It was only after this avoidable outcome that one of the wounded suspects disclosed the fact that they were indeed Policemen dispatched from Nigerian Police, Force Headquarters, Abuja for a covert assignment,” he said.