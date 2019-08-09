FG charges Sowore for coup plotting with Shitte, Ipob,..2 videos as evidence

An ex parte application by the security agency to detain Sowore for 90 days to investigate him for treason-related allegation has been the judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo granted for 45 days.

According to the judge, the 45 days period, starting from Thursday, lapses on September 21,the date he also fixed for the next hearing session in the case.

He, however, said that the order of detention for 45 days was subject to renewal for further days upon an application by the security agency, in the event that its investigation could not be concluded within the first 45 days.

Applying for the detention order earlier on Tuesday, the DSS, through its lawyer, Mr G.O. Abadua, argued the ex parte application which it anchored on the provisions of section 27(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2013.

Ruling on Thursday, the judge said, although the hearing of the application was one-sided as legally allowed under the provisions of section 27(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention) Amendment Act, he said he had to act on the facts alluded to by the applicant in the application until the contrary was proved.

He noted that he had watched the video clips attached to the application as exhibits, one of which was said to have shown a conference held by Sowore and the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, earlier proscribed by the Federal Government, Mr Nnamdi Kanu.

The other, also a video clip, was said to have shown Sowore saying that members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, the body of Shiites movement recently proscribed by the government, would join forces with him to bring down the Nigerian government.