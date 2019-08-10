Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Oyedepo: ‘I invokes Holy ghost curse on Fulani demons for killing my pastor ‘

Younews Ng August 10, 2019 Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 76 Views

Bishop David Oyedepo is livid with anger and he is calling for fire on herdsmen believed to have killed Pastor Jeremiah Omolewa, Living Faith Pastor in Kaduna State.

“Except I am not sent, their end has come. This evil system will crash. And I am speaking as a Prophet, not as a pastor, like somebody walking on the street.

This evil system that has no value for life, this wicked system – Fulani demons, In the name of Jesus, their end has come!

”It is not by force that we live together, nobody has enough stake than me in this nation.”

”Holy ghost release your curse on this wicked men!”

