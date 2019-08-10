Oyedepo: ‘l invokes Holy ghost curse on Fulani demons for killing my pastor ‘

Bishop David Oyedepo is livid with anger and he is calling for fire on herdsmen believed to have killed Pastor Jeremiah Omolewa, Living Faith Pastor in Kaduna State.

“Except I am not sent, their end has come. This evil system will crash. And I am speaking as a Prophet, not as a pastor, like somebody walking on the street.

This evil system that has no value for life, this wicked system – Fulani demons, In the name of Jesus, their end has come!

”It is not by force that we live together, nobody has enough stake than me in this nation.”

”Holy ghost release your curse on this wicked men!”