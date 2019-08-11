Gov’s wife trains Ondo girls Taekwondo for self defence against rapists

Wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu, has engaged the services of Taekwondo professionals to train young girls on the sport for self defence against rapists.

The governor’s wife who was on the visit to Adie’s office over the rape of a student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, by soldiers at the Ikare/Akungba checkpoint last week., vowed not to treat the issue of rape in the state with levity.

She appealed to the Police to ensure that soldier-rapists are treated as criminals by prosecuting them accordingly for violating a civilian.

According to her, soldiers are supposed to be protectors of civilians, but this incident has proved that Ondo women are not safe with anyone, hence, the need to equip them with Taekwondo skills for self-defence.

Mrs. Akeredolu, who disclosed that she had earlier scheduled a One Million Woman Protest Against Rape in Army Uniform for Thursday, explained that she decided to suspend it so that political distractors would not capitalise on that to cause confusion.

Responding, the CP assured her that the case would be treated with all seriousness, adding that the Police have not been taking the issue of rape lightly.